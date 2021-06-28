Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 302,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises about 1.1% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $61,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,043,000 after buying an additional 54,665 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,883,000 after buying an additional 325,571 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,772,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after acquiring an additional 746,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.57.

Shares of GPN traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

