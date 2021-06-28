Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 10,551 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Johnson Outdoors comprises approximately 0.7% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.25% of Johnson Outdoors worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,749,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $200,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $428,161.03. Insiders sold a total of 7,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,960 in the last ninety days. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.25. The company had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,701. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.93 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.02.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.85 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.27%. Johnson Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

