Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Medpace makes up 0.8% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Medpace were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $671,385.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,032 shares of company stock valued at $41,099,506. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of MEDP traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.95. 804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,298. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.71. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

