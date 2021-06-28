Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 103.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after buying an additional 5,939,625 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 99.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sonos by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,758 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 1,024.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

SONO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.23. 9,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,028. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $626,262.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at $865,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,045 shares of company stock worth $11,544,420. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SONO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.