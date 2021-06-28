Globeflex Capital L P Increases Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 58.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in ArcBest by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ArcBest news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Cobb sold 14,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $1,200,956.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARCB shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.15.

ARCB stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.29. 5,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,036. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.84. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

