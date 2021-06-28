Globeflex Capital L P Purchases Shares of 52,120 Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 52,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTV traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $59.76. 527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $936.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $67.39.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

