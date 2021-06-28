GMS (NYSE:GMS) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMS. Barclays increased their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist increased their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GMS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.13.

GMS stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. GMS has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $48.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GMS will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 46,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $2,034,626.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Wealth Management raised its position in shares of GMS by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of GMS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of GMS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

