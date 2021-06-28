GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) PT Raised to $115.00 at Barclays

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GDDY. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.07.

Shares of GDDY opened at $86.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 176.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 238.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

