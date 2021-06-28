Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Holdings Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $85.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.46. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $85.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.