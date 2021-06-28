Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $120.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.52, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.52. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $71.61 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.98.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.78 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $170,936.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Drew Burks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,226.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 517,457 shares of company stock valued at $46,210,107. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

