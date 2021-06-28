Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

TSE:GCM opened at C$5.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.28. The company has a market cap of C$497.33 million and a P/E ratio of 3.21. Gran Colombia Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.94 and a 1-year high of C$8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.30.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$129.07 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gran Colombia Gold will post 1.6699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gran Colombia Gold news, Director Serafino Iacono bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,119.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,639,037 shares in the company, valued at C$8,227,801.84.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.88 to C$9.46 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Gran Colombia Gold Company Profile

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

