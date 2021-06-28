Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.38.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

NYSE:GPK opened at $18.07 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,273,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,615,000 after purchasing an additional 711,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 576,513 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,238.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 291,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 269,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.