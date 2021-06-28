Graviocoin Price Reaches $0.0220 on Major Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $2,325.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.37 or 0.00400376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011589 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

