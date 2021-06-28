Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.48

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 3050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.