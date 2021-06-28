Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.83.

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NYSE GPI traded down $4.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.26. 5,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total value of $752,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 1,062,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,029,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 201.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,466,000 after acquiring an additional 230,535 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $36,361,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after acquiring an additional 201,397 shares during the period.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

