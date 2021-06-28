Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.73

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.73 and last traded at $28.14, with a volume of 7918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Simec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $657.06 million during the quarter.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.