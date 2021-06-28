Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $639.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to post $639.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess”s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $645.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $629.40 million. Guess’ reported sales of $398.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.92 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on GES shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In other Guess’ news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $803,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001 in the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Guess’ by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 5,684.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 5,101.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Guess’ during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guess’ stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 2.24. Guess’ has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $31.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is -642.86%.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

