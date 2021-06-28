Guggenheim Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $170.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.88.

NYSE NKE opened at $154.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE has a 1-year low of $93.57 and a 1-year high of $154.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

