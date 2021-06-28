Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,598 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CDW by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 134,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $171.77 on Monday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

