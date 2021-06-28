Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 101,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,602,000 after purchasing an additional 32,703 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total transaction of $2,643,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,148 shares of company stock worth $34,816,827. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $557.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $541.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $411.78 and a 12-month high of $568.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

