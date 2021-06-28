Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,748 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,642 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.68.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $141.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. Splunk’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

