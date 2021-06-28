Gulden (NLG) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $29,174.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $12.83 million and approximately $29,174.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.00380524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011099 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 547,986,264 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.