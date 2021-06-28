Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43,895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after buying an additional 317,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 309,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,734,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.98.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $173.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.81 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

