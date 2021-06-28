Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.80 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Truist Securities upped their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.78.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $184.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.37. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

