Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 362.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $371,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 129.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 570,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.56.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $121.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.95 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.68 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,391,649.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 657,684 shares valued at $70,844,827. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.