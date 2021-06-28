Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,590 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after buying an additional 1,052,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in RingCentral by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after buying an additional 1,026,446 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,445,000 after purchasing an additional 60,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,074,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $302.01 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.57. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,208.04 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.00.

In other news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $781,680.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,502 shares of company stock worth $11,193,896. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.