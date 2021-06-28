Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,916 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 734,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69,738 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 412,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,355,000 after acquiring an additional 94,616 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.07.

NYSE FLT opened at $262.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.23. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

