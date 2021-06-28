Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,862 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 70.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.29.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $238.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.11. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $242.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

