Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,000 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $153.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

