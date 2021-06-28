Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 5,348 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 474.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR opened at $58.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.24, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.82 and a 52 week high of $59.75.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

