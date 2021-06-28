Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 8,000 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ONEOK by 3.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in ONEOK by 56.0% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.

ONEOK stock opened at $56.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

