H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $71.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of FUL opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.84. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $70.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.81.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $125,843.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $424,668.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,627.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,419 shares of company stock worth $1,860,863. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

