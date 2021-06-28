H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 10.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 181,325 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 6.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 49.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 8.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 156,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $63.79 on Monday. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $70.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.84.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $633,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,402,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $125,843.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $335,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,419 shares of company stock worth $1,860,863 over the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

H.B. Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL).

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.