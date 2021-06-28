Harspring Capital Management LLC Has $13.95 Million Stock Position in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Harspring Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 197,971 shares during the period. Points International comprises 2.4% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Harspring Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Points International worth $13,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Points International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Points International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 203,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCOM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,881. Points International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $254.75 million, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Points International Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research upped their target price on Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

