Harspring Capital Management LLC Sells 22,500 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Harspring Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. SEA comprises about 1.4% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $610,604,000 after buying an additional 370,735 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 2,875.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 2,404.4% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SEA by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,282 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,970,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

NYSE:SE traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $286.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a PE ratio of -78.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.90. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $297.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.