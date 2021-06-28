Haven Protocol Trading Down 54.2% Over Last Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $63.85 million and $11.24 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 54.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.75 or 0.00010927 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,273.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,092.07 or 0.06104060 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $504.22 or 0.01471164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.72 or 0.00398908 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00125204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $214.73 or 0.00626524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.92 or 0.00466600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.50 or 0.00325327 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 17,048,525 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

