HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,397,000 after buying an additional 1,608,989 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,145,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after buying an additional 2,041,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,107,000 after buying an additional 755,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after buying an additional 755,889 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.