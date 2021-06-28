HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 42 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $294.17.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $332.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $365.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.26.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

