HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $24.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.11.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

CGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

