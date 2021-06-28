HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 1,410 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

BLOK stock opened at $45.32 on Monday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $62.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.26.

