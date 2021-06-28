HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 12.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,826.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,541.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,438.42. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4,973.13 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $941.44 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.