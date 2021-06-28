HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 61 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

NYSE ROP opened at $466.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $445.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $466.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

