Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 134.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total transaction of $27,624,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,897,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total transaction of $15,013,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,013,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,775 shares of company stock worth $85,868,801 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.58.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $430.94 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.11 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.67 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

