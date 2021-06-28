Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.25 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 653.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,714 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in APA were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the first quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 57.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in APA by 3,220.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in APA during the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of APA stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -369.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

