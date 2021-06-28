Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.20 Million in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,787 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of Forterra as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Forterra by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Forterra by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 298,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 163,740 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forterra during the 1st quarter worth about $665,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forterra during the 1st quarter worth about $23,106,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Forterra during the 1st quarter worth about $5,956,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $23.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. Forterra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter. Forterra had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.47%.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

