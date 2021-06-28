Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 13,296 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 1,204.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,296 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 439 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

CBU opened at $78.46 on Monday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.27.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

