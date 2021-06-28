Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 4,925 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 729.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $10,020,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,347 shares in the company, valued at $21,929,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $444,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,434 shares of company stock valued at $27,523,558. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX stock opened at $197.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.10. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

