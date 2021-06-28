Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 10,710 Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,832,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,401,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,767,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,577,000 after buying an additional 267,391 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 41.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 877,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,018,000 after purchasing an additional 257,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $9,205,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

Shares of KRNT opened at $124.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 590.50 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $127.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.85.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

