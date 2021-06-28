Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 52,809 Shares of NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) by 35.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,809 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NewHold Investment were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewHold Investment by 541.2% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 641,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 541,200 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $3,003,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NewHold Investment by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $671,000.

Shares of NHIC stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. NewHold Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

NewHold Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp.

