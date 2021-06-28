HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.12 Million

Brokerages predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will report sales of $185.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.48 million and the highest is $187.48 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $176.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year sales of $762.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $754.63 million to $778.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $835.25 million, with estimates ranging from $769.39 million to $903.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%.

HQY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

HealthEquity stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.26. 344,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.62. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,370.90, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,935 shares of company stock worth $2,090,939. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,019,000 after buying an additional 1,348,325 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,860,000 after buying an additional 1,105,119 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,568,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $66,745,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,503,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

